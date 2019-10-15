Driver facing DUI, other charges after striking 2 pedestrians with vehicle on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday night.
According to a Tybee Island Police Department Facebook post, officers responded to the intersection of Butler Avenue and Tybrisa Street around 10:35 p.m. in reference to a motor vehicle crash with injuries involved. Upon arrival, officers learned that two adult pedestrians had been crossing Butler within a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle.
Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and were later released.
Police say during the course of their investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk, DUI, serious injury by vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and dangerous drugs not in the original container. The driver was then transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being transferred to the Chatham County Detention Center.
TIPD continues to investigate.
