Hardeeville Police trying to identify man accused of stealing merchandise at convenience store

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hardeeville Police Department says a man drove away from a gas station with thousands of dollars’ worth of stuff he didn’t buy.
Police say the man walked into the store around midnight Saturday and bought several things. He then asked the clerk to help him load several other items into the vehicle saying he would pay for those once the van was loaded but he did not.
The white van has a phone number on the side, 561-436-8569.
Investigators think he is still in the area.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.