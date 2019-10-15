Possible links to vaping and flu, experts say get your shots

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical experts are saying there is a possible connection between vaping related illnesses and the flu.
WALB News 10 spoke with Pulmonary Medicine Specialist Dr. Rubal Patel at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Patel said studies show e-cigarette smokers are more susceptible to getting the flu.
We are also told men and women respond differently to e-cigarette smoking.
Dr. Patel said there is evidence that vaping lowers your immune system.
However, she said it is difficult to rule out if cases are vaping, flu-related, or both.
“I think anyone that is smoking cigarettes, vaping, using the electronic cigarettes or even former vapors, I think it’s good to go ahead and get the flu vaccine especially because we don’t know really how severe complications can be linked to vaping and influenza,” said Dr. Patel.
Patel advises people who vape to not share their devices. She said this can also lead to pneumonia and secondary bacterial infections.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.