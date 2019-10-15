Public meeting held on fee for Lazaretto Creek area

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Boaters and fishermen might have to start paying a parking fee to use the Lazaretto Creek boat ramp.
Right now, it doesn’t cost you a penny to come park your car for the day while you take your boat out or go fishing. But at the start of the new year, that could change.
The Fort Pulaski management team has been looking into a proposed fee for the Lazaretto Creek Boat ramp and how it compares to other national park services boat ramps across the country. Chief of Interpretation at Ft. Pulaski, Joel Cadoff, says part of the fees are for upkeep.
“Whether we are looking at trash removal or restrooms or law enforcement for the area, we also want to address some serious deferred maintenance issues, the docks, the ramps, the fishing pier,” Cadoff said.
The proposed fees would be $10 per vehicle, per day or $50 per vehicle, per year. These new fees could go into effect on January 1, 2020.
Tonight, Tybee island residents like Glenda Bland will have their chance to talk about their concerns with the fee.
“I spoke to several of my friends, fishermen, people that go out for recreational jet skis, they are upset because they come here seven days a week, weekends and it’s just not fair for us to have to pay a fee for parking,” said Bland.
If you can’t make it to tonight’s meeting, Ft. Pulaski is taking comments up on their website until Oct. 26.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.