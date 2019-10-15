Search continues for man wanted in GA abduction; Mom, 2 toddlers found safe in Lowcountry

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A search continues for a 22-year-old man authorities say abducted two children and their mother Monday northwest of Atlanta.
Jouse Portillo is wanted in connection with the abduction which happened near Powder Springs, Georgia. Authorities issued a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an AMBER Alert, at around noon on Monday for a pair of 2-year-old siblings who were believed to be in extreme danger and possibly headed for California.
Agents also said they might be traveling in a 2016 Kia Sorrento with Georgia license place CAP7259.
Approximately an hour later, at approximately 4 p.m., law enforcement in Jasper County, South Carolina, found the children and their mother, authorities said.
Portillo was not with them.
Hardeeville Police said he was last seen at one of the apartment complexes in the area of Argent Boulevard, but they were not sure which one he was last seen leaving.
Anyone with information on Portillo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616 or 911.
