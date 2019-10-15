Search continues through the night for missing worker at Hard Rock collapse site

“With this rain water coming into the building, there’s a possibility of things moving around. I want people to be aware we’ve had, over the course of the last couple days, to see some concrete slidings, some peace is dropping off. Obviously water is going to add weight, it’s going to take away a little bit of the friction that’s holding pieces onto this building. You could certainly see things fall off of it. Don’t be alarmed. We have increased our evacuation zone,” said NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell.