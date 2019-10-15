Suggested trick-or-treating times in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

October 15, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local law enforcement is starting to announce suggested trick-or-treating times for Halloween.

Savannah Police Department:

  • 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Below are safety tips for trick-or-treaters and parents from the Savannah Police Department:

  • Only visit familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and homes that have their porch lights on.
  • Walk on the sidewalk and observe all traffic laws.
  • Parents should inspect children’s candy before they eat any. If anything is unwrapped or looks suspicious, throw it away.
  • Make sure trick-or-treaters have a flashlight and are wearing costumes that do not restrict their vision, could cause them to trip, are flame retardant and are light-colored and visible. Consider placing reflective tape on costumes or treat bags.
  • Don’t run! Walk.
  • Never go into a stranger’s home.
  • Always trick or treat with an adult.
  • Notify police of any suspicious activity.

Safety Tips for Homeowners:

  • Only hand out commercially wrapped candy.
  • Only turn your porch light on if you welcome trick-or-treaters.
  • Secure pets.

Safety Tips for Motorists:

  • Drive slowly and be aware of children who could dart in and out of traffic or between parked cars.
  • Avoid distractions, like using your cell phone or listening to loud music, which affects your ability to see or hear children.
  • Never drink and drive.

