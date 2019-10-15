Tuesday: Wet, Soggy, Weather Ahead of a Cold Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain is already falling southwest of the Savannah Metro early this morning and is forecast to expand northeastward, towards Savannah and the Lowcountry, as the morning progresses.
Plan on it being a wet day with temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s and 70s.
Rain will be heavy and a gusty thunderstorm, or two, cannot be ruled out. Steady rain lingers through the evening and into the early Wednesday morning hours. Spotty showers, thundershowers remain likely through, at least early Wednesday afternoon.
A cold front sweeps through later Wednesday with a stronger offshore wind taking-hold of the forecast. You’ll feel the cooler trend as early as Wednesday evening.
The coolest air so far this season builds in Thursday and Friday; accompanied by plenty of sunshine. The temperature may dip below 50° at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Friday morning!
Fall is here, even if only temporarily, y’all,
Cutter
