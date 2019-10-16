Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Tiger Express

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired at the Tiger Express on St. Helena Island Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say that all parties involved fled the area prior to their arrival. At this time no possible victims or suspects have been located.
Deputies have secured the scene and believe there is no threat to the public. Residents and drivers can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours in the Tiger Express and Sea Island Parkway areas.
