Community Champions: Lowcountry woman continues fight against cancer with awareness walk

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - One Lowcountry woman has heard the word every cancer patient wants to hear: remission.
But WTOC Community Champion Kathy Bush continues to spread awareness with a cancer walk in her neighborhood.
"Since February 2019, I am now cancer free,” Bush said.
But she will continue to fight. For herself and for others.
"To get the word out about it and support. To see who I can encourage, who may have any type of cancer. I just want to encourage someone. If I know I've reached out to someone, I've done my best,” Bush said.
Bush’s fight will reach her home on Oct. 27, when she holds her annual cancer walk. In previous years, it was an awareness event for Sarcoma, the form of cancer she was diagnosed with in 2016.
"I've had numerous surgeries. It started with a lump on my left thigh and I had to have that removed, it's affected tremendously. I can't do anything much. I'm pretty much at home, I can't work anymore as of July 2017.”
But with the help of her family, she plans to encourage other cancer patients while celebrating her own recovery.
"She has been an inspiration to me because she’s very motivated, that day when she told me she was in remission, she sent a picture to me and I was at work, and it just put a big smile on my face,” Bush’s daughter, Shaquita Washington, said.
And this WTOC Community Champion hopes to bring more smiles to people later this month with her walk and her message.
"Letting everyone know that I am stronger than cancer. Because every day I fight. I fight every day, every day is a challenge, every day is different,” Bush said.
