Companies hiring thousands of seasonal workers ahead of holidays

Also coming up this weekend, Kroger will host a one-day job fair for all Atlanta Division stores, which includes all Georgia and South Carolina stores. The company seeks to fill more than 1,000 full-time and part-time positions. Those interested in working at Kroger should apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and simply return to their preferred store on Saturday, Oct. 19, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., no appointment necessary.