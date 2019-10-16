Companies hiring thousands of seasonal workers ahead of holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While you may still be picking out your Halloween costume, retailers are already thinking about the holidays.
Recently, several big box stores and grocery chains announced they will be hiring thousands of seasonal workers ahead of the holidays. Some companies have even planned hiring events within the next several days, including in Savannah. Macy’s, Target, Best Buy, Bass Pro Shops, and Kroger are just a few of the stores planning to hire thousands of people to help during the holidays.
Nationwide, Bass Pro Shops says they’re planning to fill around 7,000 positions. Managers say they’re looking to fill 24 positions locally for Santa’s Wonderland. This is the 11th year Bass Pro Shops will turn part of its store into a wonderland. The company says they enjoy doing it because it keeps the holiday magic alive.
If you get hired on as a seasonal employee, the retailer says plan to be a part of the holiday fun.
"We're going to clear out our 1,000 square foot tractor boat center. We will build Santa's Wonderland. Santa will be here. Our seasonal workers will help take pictures, selling fudge, and selling toys as well," said James Fleullan, Customer Service Manager, Bass Pro Shops Savannah.
Bass Pro Shops will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., for those looking to become a seasonal worker. You can stop by the store for an on-site interview.
If you can't make it, the company says it will most likely be filling positions throughout the holiday season.
And if you just want to take your kids to Santa’s Wonderland, Bass Pro Shops says the free, holiday fun will begin on Nov. 11.
Also coming up this weekend, Kroger will host a one-day job fair for all Atlanta Division stores, which includes all Georgia and South Carolina stores. The company seeks to fill more than 1,000 full-time and part-time positions. Those interested in working at Kroger should apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and simply return to their preferred store on Saturday, Oct. 19, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., no appointment necessary.
