Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-16-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front moves off the coast by 8pm. This will bring an end to any rain chances. High pressure builds in tonight through Friday. This will clear us out and bring some cooler temps. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and bring our next rain chance.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 78-84.
Tonight will be clear and cooler, lows 47-56.
Thursday will be sunny and mild, highs 71-75.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows 46-55.
Friday will be sunny and mild, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain, especially late, highs near 80.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Most of the tropics are quiet but we area watching an area of showers and storms in the southern Bay of Campeche. The area will gradually move to the north northeast and has a 30% of tropical development as it approaches the Gulf coast. There is still quiet a bit of uncertainty in the forecast track and intensity of the low so continue to get daily updates.
