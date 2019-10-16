Harriet Konter passes away at age 94

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sad news to report on in Savannah.
Harriet Konter has passed away. She died Sunday at her home.
Konter was active in the local community and served on numerous boards including serving as director of the Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance and a trustee for Armstrong Atlantic State University Foundation.
Konter worked in Real Estate for over 50 years and was also the first female president of the Georgia Association of Realtors in 1987.
She was 94 years old.
