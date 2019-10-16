Hilton Head Island masseur accused of recording women changing clothes

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hilton Head Island masseur has been arrested for voyeurism after a woman gave evidence to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that accused him of videoing her getting dressed.
Martin Crocker, 46, was arrested on Monday after being interviewed by deputies and multiple electronic items of his were seized with search warrants. At this point in the investigation, investigators believe there may have been at least 50 women who were videoed by Croker during and after massages over the past few years.
Investigators are asking for patience as they analyze the seized electronic possessions as they could take several months to complete. There is no information that indicates that any of the videos of Crocker’s massage clients have been shared or uploaded to social media or other sites.
The sheriff’s office is also aware that Crocker acted as an assistant coach or in a support capacity with the Hilton Head Preparatory girls’ volleyball teams and are looking into that as well.
If you were a massage client of Martin Crocker, and are concerned that you may have been videoed during or after a massage, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843.255.3427 or Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843.255.3709.
Information investigators may ask you includes: the date or dates of your massages by Crocker, how you paid, the location of the massage, distinguishing physical characteristics you may have, such as tattoos or surgical scars; and you will be asked either to provide a photograph of your face or to allow deputies to take a photograph of your face. This information will be used to identify potential victims during the analysis of Crocker’s electronic devices.
