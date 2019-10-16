Hundreds of people laid off from Gulfstream

"They talked to me at length about it, and said they were going to have to do some of those job layoffs due to the fact that the areas they were pushing heavier into, some of the folks that they had on staff were not in management positions and different ones, didn’t fit the criteria in that area. You know, it’s going to be another two to three years, and the same people might be working there. This is not the first time it’s happened, and it won’t be the last time,” he said.