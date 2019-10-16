James Island park reopens Wednesday after 4-month closure

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A park closed for four months of repairs is set to reopen on Wednesday after it was closed for more than four months.
The closure of Demetre Park on James Island was due in part to damage from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, which needed to be repaired.
The park closed in early June so the repairs could be finished. The total project cost came out to $836,000, of which 73 percent was covered by grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The park has been nicknamed “Sunrise Park” by some locals, and it’s home to a 190-foot fishing pier, a floating dock, two beaches, a covered picnic area, and small hiking trail. It’s also known for its views of the Battery, Patriots Point, and the Ravenel Bridge.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be part of the reopening ceremonies at the park set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.
