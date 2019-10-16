Parents file lawsuit against Beaufort Co. schools saying child was assaulted on bus

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort County mother has filed a lawsuit against the school district claiming the district didn't do enough to keep her son safe on a school bus.
According to the incident report, a child was assaulted on a school bus on March 8 by three other students. In the report, the students attended St. Helena Elementary School and their assistant principal told the deputies that the video from the bus was, “very graphic and hard to believe.”
The lawsuit says that the student, who is now 14, was attacked, assaulted, battered, grabbed, chocked and dragged and hit and kicked in the head, back, and abdomen.
As a result, the lawsuit claims that the child suffered physical, mental and emotional injuries.
The suit says the district is responsible and breached their duty of care, calling them negligent.
It goes on to say the child lost the enjoyment of life and loss of educational opportunity. In the report, the deputy noted the bus driver stopped multiple times, but the students did not listen.
It also says that according to one of the assailants, the incident began at school when the victim, “talked smack.” They got into an altercation then that was broken up by a teacher.
WTOC reached out to the district for more information on whether the students and employees involved are still in the district, but they did confirm that the students were suspended back in March.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.