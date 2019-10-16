Savannah candidates speak at climate change forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a little under a month to go before Chatham County’s Municipal, voters got to hear from municipal candidates about an important topic Tuesday night.
Non-partisan advocates “for an effective and timely response to the climate crisis” held a public forum. The candidates were each given time to say whether the City Council should pass a resolution committing Savannah to 100 percent clean energy by 2030.
Several candidates for mayor, and candidates for council posts attended.
A question and answer session followed.
“Local governments, regional areas are going to have to take this into their own hands and go ahead and get started because time is really running out and in Savannah here, we’re going to have issues of rising seawater, more intense storms and low-income families more impacted by these storms and rising waters,” said Kevin Ionno, Climate Reality Project of Coastal Georgia.
Election day is November 5th, but early voting has already started.
