Third event will tee off April 2, 2020 at The Landings

Savannah Golf Championship sets 2020 tournament dates
Dan McCarthy won the 2019 Savannah Golf Championship. The tournament returns this April. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | October 16, 2019 at 12:13 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 12:17 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just two years, the Savannah Golf Championship has become one of the premier stops on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

The tournament will return to The Landings Deer Creek course for the third time in April 2020.

The Korn Ferry Tour released the 2020 slate Tuesday, and the Savannah Golf Championship will take place April 2-5 with tournament festivities beginning March 30.

Dan McCarthy earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory last year, going wire to wire to become the first player to wear the seersucker jacket.

It’s not a bad week to have a golf tournament, as Masters Week begins one day after the Savannah Golf Championship wraps up.

