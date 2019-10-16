Savannah Golf Championship sets 2020 tournament dates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just two years, the Savannah Golf Championship has become one of the premier stops on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.
The tournament will return to The Landings Deer Creek course for the third time in April 2020.
The Korn Ferry Tour released the 2020 slate Tuesday, and the Savannah Golf Championship will take place April 2-5 with tournament festivities beginning March 30.
Dan McCarthy earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory last year, going wire to wire to become the first player to wear the seersucker jacket.
It’s not a bad week to have a golf tournament, as Masters Week begins one day after the Savannah Golf Championship wraps up.
