Savannah PD working to identify Circle K armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are attempting to identify a man who robbed an Ogeechee Road convenience store in September.
According to the Savannah Police Department, the unknown man entered the Circle K at 4315 Ogeechee Road at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 30 and demanded cash while acting as if he was armed. After the clerk yelled for help to another employee, the man fled from the store empty-handed.
The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing gray sweatpants, a red and black hoodie, a black camouflage bucket hat and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.