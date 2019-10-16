Student diversity meeting held on Statesboro campus after book burning incident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an incident that caught national attention. Georgia Southern University students burning the book of a visiting author a week ago.
A Georgia Southern staff member says the lecture devolved into accusations of the author demonstrating racism against white people.
A student-organized discussion was already held this week at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus in Savannah, now it’s time for the Statesboro campus students to weigh in.
It’s not just students taking a deep dive into this issue though. Faculty members at both campuses organized an event called a read-in, where passages from literary works were read aloud, books that changed the way they look at the world and understand others.
“We have to, each one of us, stand up and say I understand people feel differently than I do, and that’s OK. But have that conversation in a way that’s meaningful and open and vulnerable so we can get to something that’s better than we are. And that’s the case for every university all the time, we always want to improve. We want our students to grow past where they started. Sometimes it takes a moment of a real trauma to do that,” Associate Professor Dustin Anderson said.
Anderson went on to say that the faculty, the teachers are equipped to do that, help students through this time. We’ll show you more from inside the meeting ahead on THE News at 11.
