Top Teacher: Kiristen Boles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first year of any job can be exciting, overwhelming, and many more emotions in between.
A year of many firsts, not only for these kindergartners at Otis Brock Elementary School in Savannah but also for first-year teacher Kiristen Boles.
“It’s just building that relationship with them because a lot of them haven’t been in school before this, this is new to them, as well as its new to me, so we are all learning and starting at the beginning here,” Boles said.
Boles may be in her first year but has known for a long time she wanted to become a teacher.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be a teacher. Mostly because I love children and I was inspired by a lot of my elementary school teachers that pushed me into wanting to pursue this goal of teaching,” she said. “Being able to come to school, a home away from home. My teachers were like my second moms, they made learning fun, that made me want to reciprocate that and help future children.”
Boles graduated from Armstrong but found out school doesn’t fully prepare you for what you’ll find in the classroom when the student becomes the teacher.
“It was a lot, I think just classroom management, and finding my voice, that's kind of the hard thing being a new teacher, you don't want to come off too rough, or too tough. But I had to learn that sometimes you must so I can get that respect,” Boyles said.
Boles credits the academic coaches and fellow teachers at Otis Brock for helping to guide her and says she couldn't have asked for better students in her first year.
“They respect me, I respect them, they love me I love them. Just the daily interactions make them want to learn, they are a really good class,” Boles said. “I just want them to know that I care, that I am concerned about their well-being. That they feel they can come to me, about anything.”
