Traffic stop leads to drug currency bust by JCSO

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A traffic stop in Jasper County turned into a drug currency bust involving federal agencies Wednesday afternoon.
The Jasper County drug team knows drugs come through the 700-square mile county all the time.
“Drugs are a problem in Jasper County,” Sheriff Chris Malphrus said.
But what they don’t expect is when they make a traffic stop, they find a suitcase full of money. Wednesday when deputies went out, they made a stop on a car that had California plates. What they didn’t expect was $150,000 in just one car.
The driver consented to a search of the car, which turned up the cash. The drug dogs were called out and positively identified the cash for having been near drugs.
“We find something that’s very suspicious in the vehicle and of course it raises eyebrows, so we have to say what’s the purpose behind this why is this person carrying a large sum of cash in the car,” Sheriff Malphrus said.
That’s when the federal investigators got involved. The money is officially considered a drug-related currency seizure. Now, the sheriff’s office and federal investigators will try to place the origin of the money, and where it was headed.
“We call on assistance and let the federal government, the federal agency, take a look at it and it’s up to them whether or not the money is going to be seized and they will do the deeper investigation. The federal government, if you know the federal agency, take a look at it and it’s up to them whether or not the money is going to be seized and they will do the deeper investigation and ask them to figure questions on where it came from and the purpose of having it,” Sheriff Malphrus said.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.