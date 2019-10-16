Train derailment impacting traffic in Garden City area

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic is being impacted in the Garden City area Wednesday morning due to a train derailment.
Garden City officials say a train derailed in the Dillard Train Yard, and roads in the vicinity of Hawkinsville Road to include Gulfstream Road, Robert B. Miller, Dean Forest, and Priscilla D. Thomas (Wheathill Road) will be immediately impacted until approximately noon.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes until the issue has been resolved.
