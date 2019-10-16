Wednesday: Wet Weather Gradually Shifts Offshore

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Areas of rain are soaking the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It’s going to be a wet commute for the area. Plan accordingly.
Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. It feels muggy. The temperature warms to near 80° at noon; peaking in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon.
Isolated showers remain possible after lunch, but overall, it’ll be much drier than this morning. Much cooler, drier air filters in overnight.
We’ll wake up to upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday morning; even colder Friday morning. Clouds and moisture return this weekend as moisture is pulled in from the Gulf ahead of the next cold front. The wettest weather may occur later Saturday through Sunday morning.
The weekend could be pretty wet; especially Sunday. Then, clearing and cooler next work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
