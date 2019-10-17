ALDI officially opens in Pooler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is finally over for the new ALDI in Pooler. A grand opening was held Thursday morning as the store officially opened its doors to customers.
Dozens of people braved the chilly temperatures and claimed their spots in line early, some coming out as early as 4 a.m.
ALDI announced that it would be opening new stores in Statesboro, Savannah and Pooler. Hiring 50 new employees for each store.
ALDI operates more than 1,900stores in the 36 states.
One woman who waited in line said it was well worth it because she says ALDI is just another addition to the already growing area in Pooler.
"It’s exciting, I mean I live in Pooler, so for 11 years I’ve watched traffic lights going up and buildings going up and so it’s nice to have options. We’re excited with the new election, hopefully, we’ll get someone in to manage traffic a little bit better but we’re excited for the health of Pooler; there are job options and there are wonderful places to live and it’s good,” Lana Chilton said.
The first 100 customers got prizes.
The ALDI in Savannah is scheduled to open in November.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.