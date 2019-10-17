CCPD shares new SWAT team’s progress

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been about six months since we got a first glimpse of the new collaboration between the Chatham County Police Department and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to stand up their own SWAT team.
County and law enforcement leaders determined one was needed when the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department split.
Right now, there is no timeline for when the new SWAT team will roll out. They want to make sure that each of the members, right now they’re hoping to have about two dozen or so, are ready when it comes to working with new equipment, or just procedures, before they hit the street.
The team of about 21 is made up of a mix of CCPD officers and Sheriff’s deputies, all with varying levels of experience.
“From very experienced officers, former military, to brand new officers on the department,” said Capt. Dan Flood, CCPD, SWAT Team Commander.
They’ve been training twice a month covering basic SWAT techniques, and are even hostage rescue training right now. Funding is steadily trickling in as well.
CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley estimated the cost to run the new SWAT team would run anywhere from $500,000 to $750,000.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has kicked in about half that, most recently contributing a $200,000 grant which was approved at the last county commission meeting.
“It’s us serving the members of the community that we serve, that we’re tasked with as first responders," said Maj. Gary Taylor, CCSO. "We don’t have to make that extra phone call, we don’t have to make that extra contact to get help from another jurisdiction.”
The launch of the collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and CCPD is still months away. Until then, Savannah Police and Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT team can step in when needed.
