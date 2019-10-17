Chatham County PD to host Trunk or Treat

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is hosting Trunk-or-Treat, and they’re hoping the treats won’t be the only reason you come.
The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at the department’s headquarters.
Kids are welcome to wear costumes to collect candy. This Trunk-or-Treat will also feature games and music, along with the chance to meet police officers who patrol your community. Your ghost or goblin will be able to meet the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officers and tour the police vehicles.
This event is co-sponsored by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Chatham County Parks and Recreation, and Chatham Parkway Toyota.
