DHEC takes over burning trash pile on Able Contracting site

Drone footage of a debris pile in Jasper County, S.C. (Source: WTOC)
October 16, 2019 at 10:45 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 10:45 PM

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports it is taking over as lead on the burning trash pile at the Able Contracting site in Jasper County.

The EPA is leaving the site. DHEC says smoke and steam was steadily coming off the excavated areas after the rain Wednesday and water trucks were used all day for suppression, but operations are running smoothly

