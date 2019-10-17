Effingham County Fair to kick off 76th program

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Fair will kick off soon with concessions, carnival rides and contests.
This year marks the 76th anniversary of the event. Exhibits, concessions, and carnival rides opened Thursday, Oct. 17 and will continue over the weekend. Opening day is Monday, Oct. 21. The fair will run through Saturday, October 26.
This year’s program includes livestock shows, a beauty pageant, and the fair parade.
The parade will be held Monday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. Livestock shows will be held on three of the fair’s seven days. Adults will be able to show their best goats, hogs, and cattle.
The beauty pageant is the last event on the program. It will be held on Oct. 26 and begins at 3 p.m. There are groups for girls of all ages. The winner of the 17 to 23 years group will advance to the state level and represent Effingham County in Greenville, SC at the State Fair Convention “Miss Fairest of Fairs” competition in January.
All events listed in the program will take place at the front of the fairgrounds.
