Enjoy another crisp Fall day then be alert for Saturday rain and storms

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 aka what could be Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to approach the Florida Panhandle Friday night, then lift northeast through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Saturday into early Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall should spread into the area from the south on Saturday. There’s a potential for for 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible especially if severe thunderstorms develop. A deviation in the track is still possible, so these totals could change.