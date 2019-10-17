Enjoy another crisp Fall day then be alert for Saturday rain and storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another lovely Autumn day expected Friday; however we’re painfully reminded that it’s still Hurricane Season with Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen approaching from the Gulf of Mexico.
The warmest cities this afternoon were just around 75° in Hazlehurst, Alma, Jesup and Waycross with upper 60s at the beaches.
Tonight a thin veil of cirrus may slightly limit cooling, but still forecasting middle 40s west of I-95 to middle 50s at the immediate coast. Friday should be a pleasant day with temperatures a few degrees cooler than normal, which is 78° but warmer than today. The day will start with plenty of sunshine, however cloud cover will be on the increase from the south later in the day.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 aka what could be Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to approach the Florida Panhandle Friday night, then lift northeast through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Saturday into early Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall should spread into the area from the south on Saturday. There’s a potential for for 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible especially if severe thunderstorms develop. A deviation in the track is still possible, so these totals could change.
Isolated tornadoes is a possibility, and for that risk it is a First Alert Weather Day. The risk currently east of I-95 and the Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, and while that is low, the risk is still there.
The forecast area should be on the backside of the low by Sunday morning with drier air working into the area. While some showers could linger, the bulk of the heaviest rain will have ended. Thus, rain chances will be trending down through the day.
