First Alert: Invest 96-L forecast to become Nestor and soak Saturday plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An area of low pressure, with the classification Invest 96-L, is drifting through the Bay of Campeche Thursday morning.
There is an 80% chance – a likely chance – that this disorganized area of low pressure organizes enough to become a tropical system. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be given the name “Nestor”.
Regardless of development, the storminess is forecast to be pushed northeast, ahead of an approaching cold front. This path will send copious amounts of moisture into the south and southeast Friday and Saturday.
A local timeline of conditions -
After gorgeous weather, sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s, early Friday afternoon - clouds thicken late Friday afternoon and evening. Showers, then widespread rain, move in from the southwest early Saturday morning.
Saturday is forecast to be a wet, windy day as whatever becomes of Invest 96-L moves through our region. The heaviest, most-widespread rain is forecast to occur Saturday afternoon and evening, followed by improving weather early Sunday morning.
Heavy Rain –
Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely by the time all is said and done. Most of the rain accumulates Saturday afternoon and evening. A few isolated spots may receive between 3 and 5 inches; like the rain event earlier this week.
Gusty Breezes –
This is not going to be a big wind event for the Coastal Empire, nor the Lowcountry. Sustained winds between 15 and 25 MPH are likely Saturday. Winds will occasionally gust between 30 and 40 MPH. Gusts may peak a bit higher in exposed areas; rivers, bays, beaches. Very minor tree damage and isolated power outages are possible. These winds speeds are within the range of a normal windy day.
High Tides –
Winds switch to an easterly direction tonight into Friday ahead of approaching Invest 96-L (Nestor?). Tides will increase as onshore winds persist and increase. As of the latest data, only minor coastal flooding is expected, and Highway 80 should remain open.
Fort Pulaski’s highest tide will be midday Saturday; peaking around 9.3’. Coastal flooding is forecast to remain minor in the Lowcountry, as well.
Tornadoes –
There could easily be a few rotating storms Saturday, especially during the evening as some of the heftier rain bands move through. While the risk of tornadoes is not high, one or two cannot be ruled out. Have a way to receive severe weather alerts Saturday, just in case.
Overall, this system’s impact on our area continues to look 'low-end’. But, it is worthy of our - and your - attention. The WTOC Weather Team is monitoring the forecast closely and will keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com, and in the WTOC Weather App.
