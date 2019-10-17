First Alert: Invest 96-L forecast to become Nestor and soak Saturday plans

This is not going to be a big wind event for the Coastal Empire, nor the Lowcountry. Sustained winds between 15 and 25 MPH are likely Saturday. Winds will occasionally gust between 30 and 40 MPH. Gusts may peak a bit higher in exposed areas; rivers, bays, beaches. Very minor tree damage and isolated power outages are possible. These winds speeds are within the range of a normal windy day.