Four Rincon police officers resign

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Four officers from the Rincon Police Department resigned Wednesday with no notice, according to a news release from the department.
The department states that all four resigned effective immediately. Two officers resigned right before they were scheduled to work a shift.
Turnover is normal after a regime change, according to the department. Mark Gerbino was chief for 10 months and lost eight to resignation and two were terminated.
Interim Chief Murrell sent a memo to the rest of the department Wednesday thanking them for their hard work and flexibility during the transition.
Below are the names of chiefs and the names of employees lost during a regime change, according to the Rincon Police Department:
- Scholl - Coppola, Cato, Fields, Giaquinto, Oldham, Witherington, Hester, F., Smith, Etzel and Talor.
- Ramirez - Cross, Crosby, Wilhoite and West
- Gerbino - Knapp, Ruth, Futch, Hadden, Ammann (clerk), Mihuta, Denning, Ramirez, Griffin and Wood.
- Murrell - Powers, Lipovsky, Egger and Hutchinson.
