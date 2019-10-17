Good News: Living Independence For Everyone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Art is a form of personal expression, but individuals at one disability resource center will soon share their art with all of Savannah.
There was more proof that Life Is Art in the Art being created at LIFE - Living Independence For Everyone.
“It’s healing. We’ve seen the therapeutic properties of creating.”
Members of the Telfair Museum’s Therapeutic Art Outreach Program gathered at LIFE’s offices to work individually on a collective piece, the individual painting soon to be cut out and mounted on one canvas.
“I was making Dory a few minutes ago. Because I was inspired by the movie Finding Dory,” said Nigel, LIFE artist.
“I love seeing all the energy of everyone working together coming together to make one whole piece,” said Rachel Stayer, Telfair Museums Outreach Coordinator.
That completed piece will become part of the Telfair’s “I Have Marks to Make” exhibition and will be displayed in the Jepson Center’s Community Gallery beginning Dec. 8.
“It’s a way of showing that all of us have important things to say and we can express ourselves," said Autumn Gary, Telfair Therapeutic Art Facilitator. “And art is a great way for helping us deal with life. Art is an experience for everyone. And all of us can have a meaningful experience by looking at art and by making art.”
The art made at LIFE, by individuals with various disabilities, was equally expressive and inspirational.
“What I love about this outreach is it’s about expression and different ways and techniques of getting that out. So, some of us are visually impaired, so we’re going to work in movement and texture, more feel than color. Other people may gravitate toward color and blocking and create a rhythm that way.”
“It doesn’t matter if you have a talent or not. If you can pick up a brush and make a stroke, then the art is for you.”
And soon this Art will be for everyone to see at the Jepson.
“It’s really a unique program and I’m honored to be asked to come contribute to it,” said Sidd, LIFE artist. “Looking at the other artwork that’s here, I think it’s going to be really, really special. Really nice and I’m looking forward to seeing it.”
The Telfair’s “I Have Marks to Make” exhibition is in its 25th year. It includes work from various therapeutic art programs from across Savannah to represent people of all ages and from all different life circumstances.
