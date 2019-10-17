GSU Communication Arts Dept. celebrates 50 years

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This marks a golden year for one part of Georgia Southern University that prepares students for careers in media, marketing, and more.
The Communication Arts Department celebrates its 50th anniversary this semester and spent Thursday bringing students a glimpse into their careers with the help of some alums.
A department that started in 1969 for just theater and speech has broadened to include radio, television, marketing and other aspects of communication to help prepare students for their chosen field.
Inside Georgia Southern’s Sanford Hall, former generations of Communication Arts alums talked with students. They talked about how classes now prepare them for careers tomorrow.
The Communication Arts Department now includes campus radio WVGS as well as Channell 99 television. Students get experience in media as they learn. Department leaders say hearing from alumni this week shows students how the learning and adapting extends to the work world.
“We’re having alumni tell them that people who maybe lugged huge cameras around 25 years ago and have a different skill set now,” said Dr. Pam Bourland-Davis, Department Chair.
Among the alumni talking to students Thursday, WTOC’s own Jake Wallace talking about covering sports stories and delivering them on-air, online, and social media.
Bourland-Davis says their challenge is keeping the message current and teaching students the current skills in each field.
