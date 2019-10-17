Halloween Spooktacular to benefit Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saint Leo University - Savannah Center is asking you to have fun and help out a good cause this spooky season.
They will host a Halloween Spooktacular event this year on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4 - 7 p.m.
The event will be held at the school’s Savannah Education Center on Montgomery Road.
You’re invited to come out and enjoy refreshments, games, and giveaways.
The event is free and open to the public.
And make sure you grab a few non-perishable canned goods with you when you head out the door. There will a community food drive happening at the event to benefit the Second Harvest food bank.
