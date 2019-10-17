Helping feed the less fortunate in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A few cases of milk, meat, and fruit might not look like much, but they help plenty of Statesboro families make ends meet and keep food on the table.
Cool air didn’t keep people from lining up more than an hour before the City of David Worship Center opened the doors for their monthly food distribution.
Bertha Mincey and her husband are helping raise and feed their great-grandchildren.
“It very much helps make ends meet because if it wasn’t' for this food, I don't know what we would do. We do need it,” Mincey said.
The truck comes from Second Harvest Food Bank as they bring everything from frozen meat to fresh fruits and vegetables and gallons of milk. According to the last U.S. Census, more than 40 percent of people in Statesboro live in poverty.
Pastor Lisa DeLoach and her husband Chris partnered with Second Harvest to bring food here because they were once poor themselves and know what it’s like to worry about being hungry.
“And not only that, there are elderly that have a limited income and there are families that work paycheck to paycheck and things happen,” Pastor DeLoach said.
She says folks know they can come here to get food and prayer to get them through troubled times, no matter how long they last.
Organizers know for all the people they help today; many will be back next month along with others.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.