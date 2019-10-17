Much Cooler, Fall-Like Weather Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many spots this morning; warmer along coastal areas. You’ll need a light jacket this morning, but can get back to short-sleeves this afternoon.
The temperature warms to near 70° at noon and peaks in the low to mid-70s between 2 and 4 p.m. The forecast remains dry under some high clouds this afternoon.
Tonight will be chilly; many in the 40s by Friday at sunrise. Through a mix of high clouds and sunshine, high temperatures peak in the 70s early Friday afternoon. Clouds thicken late Friday afternoon and evening. Showers, then widespread rain, moves in from the southwest Friday night and Saturday morning.
Saturday is forecast to be a wet, breezy day as a tropical disturbance – possibly a tropical system’s remnants – passes by. Isolated severe weather cannot be, completely, ruled out Saturday.
The forecast quickly dries out Saturday night and Sunday ahead of the next cold front and chance of showers Tuesday.
We’ll keep you updated on whatever comes of the Gulf of Mexico storminess and how it impacts our forecast, on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter
