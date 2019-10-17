New shared fire station opens in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Another sign of growth in Beaufort County. The City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal officially opened a new shared fire station.
It’s located on Robert Smalls Parkway. Instead of a ribbon-cutting, they broke the fire hose and officials from across both Beaufort and Port Royal were on hand.
They said the new station was necessary for the new development in the area. It is considered state-of-the-art and has both fire and medical rescue capabilities. They have an ISO rating of 1, the best rating you can have, and they say the new station will benefit even more citizens.
The project took about two years and over $2 million dollars to complete. It added 15 new firefighters to the department. Everyone from the contractors down to the landscapers were local businesses.
Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said this station is equipped to serve the community for 30 years. The building is owned by a development group called Fire Station 39 LLC, the municipalities lease the building, which they say gives them more flexibility for the future. It’s the first piece of infrastructure that has been developed jointly between Beaufort and Port Royal from a cost perspective.
“It’s saving taxpayers dollars because of the efficiencies of the City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal working together hand in hand," said Stephen Murray, Beaufort City Councilman. "We’re able to reduce both our capital costs and our personnel costs, and so we hope that this will maybe be a model that we’ll see duplicated throughout the rest of the county and maybe the region.”
“We needed to have a fire station," said Mary Beth Gray-Heyward, Town of Port Royal Mayor Pro Tem. "They needed to have a fire station and I think that being able to work together so it wasn’t costly to either one. This is something that we needed to provide services for the people in our areas out here.”
The funds to build it came from the general funds from each municipality.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.