Plenty of outdoor activities this Savannah Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This is a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the nature and beauty of our city! If you're looking for activities for the whole family, there's plenty going on.
Start your weekend Friday evening at Oatland Island for the annual Halloween Hike! This is a fun, friendly not scary trick-or-treating event. Children can walk down the forest trail, collect goodies, and meet animal characters. There will be painting, crafts and concessions. The hike is on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $10 for children.
Saturday is the Skidaway Marine Science Day! This is at the UGA Skidaway Marine Science campus, and the entire campus will be open to visitors for free. There will be a reptile exhibit, fish feedings, hands-on science activities, looks at the aquarium and more. Children of all ages are welcome.
Also, on Saturday, the newly opened Savannah African Art Museum is celebrating the grand opening of its Terra Cotta Gallery. There will be a gallery tour, African storytelling, music, arts and crafts and more. This is a free community event from noon to 4:30 p.m.
If you love the beautiful historic homes in downtown Savannah, check out the St. Vincent's Academy Tour of Homes, Gardens and Tea.
"We have seven sites to visit which are actually buildings to tour. Six private homes, the convent of St. Vincent DePaul, they're all for touring. Then we have four private gardens attached to homes to tour. But it's all very walkable, it really is. We have one almost to Bay Street and one almost to Hall Street. And everything else is very, very close, all kind of gathered in the center,” Loretto Lominak, with St. Vincent’s Academy, said.
And Saturday night join hundreds of cyclists for the Moonlight Garden Ride. This annual family-friendly biking event starts at Mother Matilda Beasley Park and goes all over Savannah’s most beautiful neighborhoods. Food, games and entertainment start at 4 p.m., the ride starts at 7 p.m.
