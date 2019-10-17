Rash of crime in Jasper Co. leads to community meeting

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - After a rash of crime recently in Jasper County, a community meeting was held Wednesday night.
Neighbors got the opportunity to discuss issues and concerns they have with Sheriff Chirs Malphrus. The PEACE Committee also presented an idea for a Dream Center in the county, a place where residents can go for resources and activity.
“We want a better relationship,” said Sheriff Chris Malphrus, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s three parts to what we do in law enforcement, at least as the sheriff, the message I want to send and one is obviously our job is to enforce the laws but beyond that it is to build relationships and educate our people on what we do and how we do it and to help them to not be victims with crimes that may occur in our community.”
“I feel like the more the community knows, the more they care about the community and helping it,” said Lauren Smoyer, Jasper County resident. “So, keeping them informed definitely helps the presence in Jasper County to help the deputies and the sheriff get things done.”
Also at the meeting, Mrs. Brantley-Sterling was awarded the sheriff’s first “citizen of the quarter” for her investment into the people of Jasper County.
