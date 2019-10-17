Richmond Hill city council candidate forum set for Thursday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Richmond Hill will have an opportunity to hear from the seven city council candidates ahead of the November elections.
The League of Women Voters is hosting a forum on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Richmond Hill. One of the main priorities the city and many of the candidates are focused on is managing growth.
The League of Women Voters Coastal Georgia President Rebecca Rolfes says people who live in Richmond Hill are concerned about issues specific to the county or the city, so this is the perfect opportunity for them to get their questions answered.
The seven candidates are vying for three of the council seats that are up for grabs. In addition, candidates will answer questions that were submitted by the voters.
"The interesting thing, we published the voters’ guide to Savannah, Pooler, Tybee, and Richmond Hill, so we profiled each candidate. And for Richmond Hill, these are all the people that moved to Richmond Hill on purpose, they wanted to live there, they picked it out of all the places they could've lived and they love it there and they want to make sure that they continue to love it and that other people fall in love with it too," said Rolfes.
Thursday’s forum will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Love’s Seafood Restaurant, located at 6817 Chief Of Love Road. There will be a meet and greet with the candidates from 6-6:30 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public, but you are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
