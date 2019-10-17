Richmond Hill city council candidate forum set for Thursday

"The interesting thing, we published the voters’ guide to Savannah, Pooler, Tybee, and Richmond Hill, so we profiled each candidate. And for Richmond Hill, these are all the people that moved to Richmond Hill on purpose, they wanted to live there, they picked it out of all the places they could've lived and they love it there and they want to make sure that they continue to love it and that other people fall in love with it too," said Rolfes.