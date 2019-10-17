SCAD students help design greenhouse for Lowcountry school

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah College of Art and Design is helping students grow their learning at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts.
The school added a new greenhouse designed by architect students at SCAD. Over the summer several local businesses, students and volunteers helped build the greenhouse.
It was created using reclaimed materials such as windows, doors, and bricks donated by Emergent Structures in Savannah.
“People have been so kind," said Babe Cifaldi, a teacher at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts. "To see the community come together so I’m excited about the opportunity for the students.”
The outdoor space will be used by students in all grade levels in the school.
