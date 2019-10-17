SCCPSS confirms student brought BB gun to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirmed to WTOC that a Southwest Middle School student brought a BB gun to school on Wednesday.
Another student spotted the BB gun in a bookbag and reported it to an adult. School administrative staff searched the student’s bookbag where they found and confiscated the BB gun.
The incident will be handled administratively. The school board says all SCCPSS students are expected to adhere to the Student Code of Conduct, Rule 10 - Weapons. They also say school is no place for weapons or any item that resembles a weapon.
The school board says any student who brings a weapon to school will face disciplinary action and the legal consequences associated with the violation of Georgia state law.
They also mentioned the student who reported the BB gun to an adult did exactly what they encourage all of their students to do. They want students to report anything they see out of the ordinary to an adult.
