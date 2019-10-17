21st annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seafood lovers will converge on Richmond Hill this weekend for the 21st annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival!
The event is held at JF Gregory Park and It kicks off Friday.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to come out and enjoy an array of local seafood. The festival also has non-stop entertainment including live music, carnival rides, and plenty of arts and crafts.
This year's headliner is the Marshall Tucker Band, playing Saturday night.
