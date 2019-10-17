Vigil held for Hinesville teenager missing since May 20th

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A solemn night for many in Hinesville Wednesday night as they held a vigil for a missing teenager.
Maria Flores was last seen on the morning of May 20th when a friend dropped her off at Bradwell Institute. Wednesday night a large group of her family and friends lit candles and shared fond memories of Flores.
Her mother says it’s not like her to just run away or stop communicating. She’s overwhelmed by the support the family’s getting from the community.
“I appreciate it. It shows that Maria had people here that really care about her," said Yemsi Smith, Maria’s mother. "It’s not like her to just run away or to disappear.”
If you see Maria Flores or know where she might be, please call the police right away.
