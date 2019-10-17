Wednesday’s area state softball playoff scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area softball teams needed just two wins to advance to their Classification’s championship bracket, which will be decided next week in Columbus.
Before they get to the banks of the Chattahoochee River though, they had to do work tonight.
CLASS AAAAAA
Apalachee 4, Effingham County 1
Apalachee 2, Effingham County 5 (Game 3: Thursday at 5:00)
Richmond Hill 0, Dacula 8
Richmond Hill 0, Dacula 4 (Richmond Hill eliminated)
CLASS AAA
Pace Academy 0, Southeast Bulloch 2
Pace Academy 0, Southeast Bulloch 16 (SEB advances)
Islands 0, Lovett 6
Islands 3, Lovett 12 (Islands eliminated)
Tattnall County 0, Ringgold 14
Tattnall County 0, Ringgold 8 (Tattnall Co. eliminated)
CLASS AA
Union County 1, Vidalia 9
Union County 5, Vidalia 4 (Game 3: Thursday at 4:00)
Bacon County 0, Banks County 8
Bacon County 0, Banks County 6 (Bacon County eliminated)
CLASS A-PUBLIC
Johnson County 1 Emanuel Co. Institute 11
Johnson County 2, Emanuel Co. Institute 9 (ECI advances)
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.