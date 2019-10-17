Wednesday’s area state softball playoff scores

Area teams aim to clinch GHSA Championship spots in Columbus

Effignham County is one win from clinching a spot in the Class AAAAAA championship in Columbus. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | October 17, 2019 at 12:24 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 12:26 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area softball teams needed just two wins to advance to their Classification’s championship bracket, which will be decided next week in Columbus.

Before they get to the banks of the Chattahoochee River though, they had to do work tonight.

CLASS AAAAAA

Apalachee 4, Effingham County 1

Apalachee 2, Effingham County 5 (Game 3: Thursday at 5:00)

Richmond Hill 0, Dacula 8

Richmond Hill 0, Dacula 4 (Richmond Hill eliminated)

CLASS AAA

Pace Academy 0, Southeast Bulloch 2

Pace Academy 0, Southeast Bulloch 16 (SEB advances)

Islands 0, Lovett 6

Islands 3, Lovett 12 (Islands eliminated)

Tattnall County 0, Ringgold 14

Tattnall County 0, Ringgold 8 (Tattnall Co. eliminated)

CLASS AA

Union County 1, Vidalia 9

Union County 5, Vidalia 4 (Game 3: Thursday at 4:00)

Bacon County 0, Banks County 8

Bacon County 0, Banks County 6 (Bacon County eliminated)

CLASS A-PUBLIC

Johnson County 1 Emanuel Co. Institute 11

Johnson County 2, Emanuel Co. Institute 9 (ECI advances)

