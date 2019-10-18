Activities scaled back due to weather at Skidaway Marine Science Day

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The potential for stormy weather has forced organizers to scale back events at the Skidaway Marine Science Day on Saturday.
Organizers had planned on having hands-on exhibits and displays outside the University of Georgia Aquarium on Skidaway Island. But the majority of activities are canceled because of the severe weather risk.
Visitors still have an opportunity to learn about our local ecosystem inside for free.
"For the inside, which is where a lot of people I think would like to be tomorrow, we have our regular exhibits you can come and see. Like our turtle pond out front and our American Alligator out in the lobby. One thing that draws a lot of people is our touch tanks. That allows kids of all ages to really get an up-close and personal experience and get to touch some of those animals,” Lisa Kovalanchik said.
You can check out the aquarium for free Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
