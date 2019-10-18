City council forum held in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill City Council has three of their four positions open this election season and seven people battling it out to get them.
With seven candidates vying for three positions- Thursday night’s forum tackled subjects like amenity taxes, water and sewer issues, and how city council should plan for even more growth in the city. But what voters cared about was finding the candidate who could prove that they’d put in the work.
A packed ticket means a packed house at the forum.
“For Richmond Hill, just like in Pooler or Tybee or Savannah, you get to see your candidates and meet them,” said Rebecca Rofles, President of League of Women Voters Regional.
Residents and organizers alike were excited to see the candidates in person and get the opportunity to see them discuss their beliefs.
“It’s nice to put a face with the stories that you read in the local media, and it’s nice to be able to shake their hand and look them in the eye,” said Wendy Bolton, Chair of Richmond Hill Candidates Forum.
The forum gave candidates the opportunity to tackle issues in front of locals, even those who aren’t constituents attended to see what their plans were.
“I was really impressed with how all four candidates articulated what the issues are," said Stephanie Falls, Bryan County Resident. "They all seemed well informed, none seemed to skirt around the issues.”
One of those issues, the growth Richmond Hill is experiencing.
“Everybody wants to grow but then there are some pains that come with that growth,” said Bolton.
Of the seven candidates, only four attended. One from post 2, none from post 3, and all three from post 4. But organizers say no matter what, seeing the candidates in person is a great way to learn who you’re voting for.
“You need to vote in the election and you need to educate yourself to do that,” said Rofles.
