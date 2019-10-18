Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in domestic violence-related incident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a woman who investigators say was killed in a domestic violence-related incident.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office says 47-year-old Ida Mays died in the incident.
Paul Frazier Dewitt III, the boyfriend of the victim, was arrested for murder, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Bridge Road on Tuesday for an accidental shooting, but the investigation revealed it was a domestic violence-related incident.
Dewitt III’s bond was denied on the murder charge, but he also received a $50,000 bond on the charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
